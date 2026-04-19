All Mixed Up – Special Guest Tom Chapin
This morning on All Mixed Up, we welcome Tom Chapin who will appearing this coming Saturday night at the Shea Center For Performing Arts on the campus of William Paterson…
This morning on All Mixed Up, we welcome Tom Chapin who will appearing this coming Saturday night at the Shea Center For Performing Arts on the campus of William Paterson University.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Indigo Park - Bruce Hornsby
Let My Love Open the Door (E. Cola mix) - Pete Townshend
Heroes - Peter Gabriel
Put the Bucket Down (Bright Side mix) - Peter Gabriel
The Living Years - Mike + the Mechanics
My Father's Eyes - Eric Clapton
The Only Child - Jackson Browne
I'm Glad - Captain Beefheart
Ooh Baby Baby - Smokey Robinson & the Miracles
This Is the Time - Billy Joel
Porch Light - Noah Kahan
Good Things - BoDeans
Sleep On Me - Jake Thistle
Make This World Stand Still - Lisa Bouchelle
In Dreams - Roy Orbison
You're Only Lonely - J.D. Souther
Back In the USA - Chuck Berry
California Girls - Beach Boys
Georgia On My Mind - Ray Charles
Back In the USSR (demo) - Beatles
Back In the USSR - Beatles
Rough and Twisted - Rolling Stones
First Flash of Freedom - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Rock & Roll - Velvet Underground
Tom Chapin Interview
Hymns - Tom Chapin
A Better World - Monkees
That Thing You Do - Wonders
All the Cash In the World - Weeklings
What I Can't Have - Mod Lang
Future Soul - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Stand - Sly & the Family Stone
Josie - Steely Dan
You're All I Have - Snow Patrol
Trixies Pt 1 - Squeeze
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.