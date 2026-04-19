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All Mixed Up – Special Guest Tom Chapin

This morning on All Mixed Up, we welcome Tom Chapin who will appearing this coming Saturday night at the Shea Center For Performing Arts on the campus of William Paterson…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, we welcome Tom Chapin who will appearing this coming Saturday night at the Shea Center For Performing Arts on the campus of William Paterson University.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Indigo Park - Bruce Hornsby
Let My Love Open the Door (E. Cola mix) - Pete Townshend
Heroes - Peter Gabriel
Put the Bucket Down (Bright Side mix) - Peter Gabriel

The Living Years - Mike + the Mechanics
My Father's Eyes - Eric Clapton
The Only Child - Jackson Browne

I'm Glad - Captain Beefheart
Ooh Baby Baby - Smokey Robinson & the Miracles
This Is the Time - Billy Joel
Porch Light - Noah Kahan
Good Things - BoDeans
Sleep On Me - Jake Thistle
Make This World Stand Still - Lisa Bouchelle
In Dreams - Roy Orbison
You're Only Lonely - J.D. Souther

Back In the USA - Chuck Berry
California Girls - Beach Boys
Georgia On My Mind - Ray Charles
Back In the USSR (demo) - Beatles
Back In the USSR - Beatles

Rough and Twisted - Rolling Stones
First Flash of Freedom - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Rock & Roll - Velvet Underground

Tom Chapin Interview

Hymns - Tom Chapin

A Better World - Monkees
That Thing You Do - Wonders
All the Cash In the World - Weeklings
What I Can't Have - Mod Lang

Future Soul - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Stand - Sly & the Family Stone
Josie - Steely Dan
You're All I Have - Snow Patrol
Trixies Pt 1 - Squeeze

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

All Mixed UpJim MonaghanTom Chapin
Jim MonaghanWriter
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