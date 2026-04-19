All Mixed Up – Special Guest Tom Chapin

This morning on All Mixed Up, we welcome Tom Chapin who will appearing this coming Saturday night at the Shea Center For Performing Arts on the campus of William Paterson University.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Indigo Park - Bruce Hornsby

Let My Love Open the Door (E. Cola mix) - Pete Townshend

Heroes - Peter Gabriel

Put the Bucket Down (Bright Side mix) - Peter Gabriel

The Living Years - Mike + the Mechanics

My Father's Eyes - Eric Clapton

The Only Child - Jackson Browne

I'm Glad - Captain Beefheart

Ooh Baby Baby - Smokey Robinson & the Miracles

This Is the Time - Billy Joel

Porch Light - Noah Kahan

Good Things - BoDeans

Sleep On Me - Jake Thistle

Make This World Stand Still - Lisa Bouchelle

In Dreams - Roy Orbison

You're Only Lonely - J.D. Souther

Back In the USA - Chuck Berry

California Girls - Beach Boys

Georgia On My Mind - Ray Charles

Back In the USSR (demo) - Beatles

Back In the USSR - Beatles

Rough and Twisted - Rolling Stones

First Flash of Freedom - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Rock & Roll - Velvet Underground

Tom Chapin Interview

Hymns - Tom Chapin

A Better World - Monkees

That Thing You Do - Wonders

All the Cash In the World - Weeklings

What I Can't Have - Mod Lang

Future Soul - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Stand - Sly & the Family Stone

Josie - Steely Dan

You're All I Have - Snow Patrol

Trixies Pt 1 - Squeeze

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet