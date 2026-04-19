Jersey Magazine – Madison’s Danny Buckelew Competing in the 130th Boston Marathon

This morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan welcomes back Danny Buckelew.

When the 130th running of the Boston Marathon kicks off on Monday April 20th, Madison NJ native Danny will be among the participants.

For Danny, this will be his fifth Boston Marathon, a feat even more remarkable when taking into consideration that he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2010, leaving him barely able to walk, let alone even THINK of running in a marathon.

You can read more about Danny, and contribute to his Race To Finish MS here - https://www.givengain.com/project/daniel-raising-funds-for-national-multiple-sclerosis-society-113463

Author John T. Palmer On George Washington's One-Man Army

The United States is celebrating its 250th anniversary in 2026 and John T. Palmer has authored a fascinating new book, GEORGE WASHINGTON’S ONE-MAN ARMY: The Life, Legend, and Battles of Peter Francisco.

Francisco's story begins in the Portuguese Azores where he was born before being kidnapped and ultimately abandoned on a Virginia dock. His exploits during the Revolutionary War, some of which happened here in New Jersey, make for a fascinating read.

John T. Palmer retired from the United States Navy as a rear admiral, having served thirty-two years including nine afloat. You can learn more about him on his website - https://jtpalmerenterprises.com.

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