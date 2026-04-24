ENTER TO WIN: Muse Tickets

🎸 Enter to Win Tickets to See MUSE

Enter below for your chance to win tickets to see MUSE: The WOW Signal Tour with WDHA!

One of the most powerful live rock bands in the world is coming to New Jersey for a massive summer show you don’t want to miss.

📍 Show Details

MUSE: The WOW Signal Tour

📅 Wednesday, July 22, 2026

📍 PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

🎤 With special guests Bloc Party + The Temper Trap

This is your shot to experience Muse live under the summer sky at the legendary PNC Bank Arts Center—known for huge nights and unforgettable shows.

Fill out the form below for your chance to win. Good luck from WDHA!

This show is part of Summer of Live! Get $30 tickets!

● Offer runs April 29 - May 5 - ONE WEEK ONLY!

● Make it a summer of live music

● See all your favorite artists with $30 tickets

● Go to LiveNation.com/SummerofLive to learn more

Early Access from April 23-28:

Live Nation All Access members get early access to $30 tickets from April 23-28

● Free to join and only takes a minute

● Go to LiveNation.com/SummerofLive to learn more

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets and get ready to raise a drink, sing along, and “keep the party going” all night long.