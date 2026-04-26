All Mixed Up – Rolling Stones Biographer Bob Spitz

This morning on All Mixed Up, New York Times bestselling author Bob Spitz joins Jim Monaghan to discuss his new book The Rolling Stones: the Biography. Plus there's new music from Soraia, Lenny Kaye, and the Foo Fighters,

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Pardon My Heart - Neil Young

Love Song - Elton John

Lullabye - Emitt Rhodes

Everlong (acoustic) - Foo Fighters

Wildflowers - Tom Petty

Feelin' Alright - Dave Mason & the Quarantines

Baby Please - Dave Mason

Hole In My Shoe - Traffic

We Just Disagree - Dave Mason

Porch Light - Noah Kahan

Dancing Barefoot - Patti Smith

Blood & Roses - Smithereens

Bend Me Shape Me - Half-Cubes with Glenn Burtnick

Radar Love - Golden Earring

End of Beginning - Djo

I Can't Go For That - Hall & Oates

Queens and Pharaohs - Soraia

Subdivisions - Rush

Big Time (demo) - Peter Gabriel

Big Time - Peter Gabriel

Till Your Mind Is Shining (dark side mix) - Peter Gabriel

Goin' Local - Lenny Kaye

Alchemy - Richard Lloyd

Can't Hardly Wait - Replacements

Talk To Me - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

I Want You Back - Graham Parker

I'd Wait A Million Years - Grass Roots

Can't You Hear Me Knocking - Rolling Stones

Bob Spitz Interview

Rough and Twisted - Rolling Stones

The Window - Foo FIghters

I Know - Dionne Farris

Second Hand News - Fleetwood Mac

The Passenger - Iggy Pop

Red Dragon Tattoo - Fountains of Wayne

Future Soul - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Spring Fever - Orleans

Shadows In the Rain - Sting

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet