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All Mixed Up – Rolling Stones Biographer Bob Spitz

This morning on All Mixed Up, New York Times bestselling author Bob Spitz joins Jim Monaghan to discuss his new book The Rolling Stones: the Biography. Plus there’s new music…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, New York Times bestselling author Bob Spitz joins Jim Monaghan to discuss his new book The Rolling Stones: the Biography. Plus there's new music from Soraia, Lenny Kaye, and the Foo Fighters,

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Pardon My Heart - Neil Young
Love Song - Elton John
Lullabye - Emitt Rhodes
Everlong (acoustic) - Foo Fighters
Wildflowers - Tom Petty

Feelin' Alright - Dave Mason & the Quarantines
Baby Please - Dave Mason
Hole In My Shoe - Traffic
We Just Disagree - Dave Mason

Porch Light - Noah Kahan
Dancing Barefoot - Patti Smith
Blood & Roses - Smithereens
Bend Me Shape Me - Half-Cubes with Glenn Burtnick
Radar Love - Golden Earring
End of Beginning - Djo
I Can't Go For That - Hall & Oates
Queens and Pharaohs - Soraia
Subdivisions - Rush

Big Time (demo) - Peter Gabriel
Big Time - Peter Gabriel
Till Your Mind Is Shining (dark side mix) - Peter Gabriel

Goin' Local - Lenny Kaye
Alchemy - Richard Lloyd
Can't Hardly Wait - Replacements
Talk To Me - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes
I Want You Back - Graham Parker
I'd Wait A Million Years - Grass Roots
Can't You Hear Me Knocking - Rolling Stones

Bob Spitz Interview

Rough and Twisted - Rolling Stones

The Window - Foo FIghters
I Know - Dionne Farris
Second Hand News - Fleetwood Mac
The Passenger - Iggy Pop
Red Dragon Tattoo - Fountains of Wayne

Future Soul - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Spring Fever - Orleans
Shadows In the Rain - Sting

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

All Mixed UpJim MonaghanRolling Stones
Jim MonaghanWriter
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