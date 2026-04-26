All Mixed Up – Rolling Stones Biographer Bob Spitz
This morning on All Mixed Up, New York Times bestselling author Bob Spitz joins Jim Monaghan to discuss his new book The Rolling Stones: the Biography. Plus there’s new music…
This morning on All Mixed Up, New York Times bestselling author Bob Spitz joins Jim Monaghan to discuss his new book The Rolling Stones: the Biography. Plus there's new music from Soraia, Lenny Kaye, and the Foo Fighters,
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Pardon My Heart - Neil Young
Love Song - Elton John
Lullabye - Emitt Rhodes
Everlong (acoustic) - Foo Fighters
Wildflowers - Tom Petty
Feelin' Alright - Dave Mason & the Quarantines
Baby Please - Dave Mason
Hole In My Shoe - Traffic
We Just Disagree - Dave Mason
Porch Light - Noah Kahan
Dancing Barefoot - Patti Smith
Blood & Roses - Smithereens
Bend Me Shape Me - Half-Cubes with Glenn Burtnick
Radar Love - Golden Earring
End of Beginning - Djo
I Can't Go For That - Hall & Oates
Queens and Pharaohs - Soraia
Subdivisions - Rush
Big Time (demo) - Peter Gabriel
Big Time - Peter Gabriel
Till Your Mind Is Shining (dark side mix) - Peter Gabriel
Goin' Local - Lenny Kaye
Alchemy - Richard Lloyd
Can't Hardly Wait - Replacements
Talk To Me - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes
I Want You Back - Graham Parker
I'd Wait A Million Years - Grass Roots
Can't You Hear Me Knocking - Rolling Stones
Bob Spitz Interview
Rough and Twisted - Rolling Stones
The Window - Foo FIghters
I Know - Dionne Farris
Second Hand News - Fleetwood Mac
The Passenger - Iggy Pop
Red Dragon Tattoo - Fountains of Wayne
Future Soul - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Spring Fever - Orleans
Shadows In the Rain - Sting
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.