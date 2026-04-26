Jersey Magazine – A Breath for Alessandra Update

This morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan welcomes back Larry and Anne Marie Del Principe to talk about A Breath for Alessandra, the charity named in honor of their daughter.

Alessandra passed away in May 2021 after suffering an asthma attack at her twin sister's wedding. Her parents Larry and Anne Marie took it upon themselves to create the charity in an attempt to raise awareness and help those with asthma and other conditions.

Larry and Anne Marie have an update on progress surrounding Alessandra’s Law and how the foundation is expanding its efforts to provide more financial assistance to individuals and families in need.

John Scheinfeld's New Film "Baseball: Beyond Belief"

John Scheinfeld's new film Baseball: Beyond Belief takes a unique look at some of the surprising similarities between baseball and religion.

For those who refer to Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season as a "High Holy Day," the movie explores how sports, and baseball in particular, has saints and sinners, requires belief in something we very often cannot see, and brings so many of us together in one place at a time when our country seems to be divided beyond repair.

The film premiered Easter Sunday on FS1 and FS2 (check your local listings) with repeat showings during the month of April.

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