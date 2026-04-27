Marilyn Manson Opens Spring Tour With Revamped Band and Rare Song Selections

Marilyn Manson launched his spring tour on April 22 at the Yaamava' Theatre in Highland, California. The show brought several changes to his backing band. Nick Annis, who's played with Dorothy and Kesha, took over lead guitar duties from Reba Meyers.

Meyers hasn't spoken about why she's missing from the tour. Weeks ago, fans began wondering if she'd left when her opening slots for The Black Queen revealed scheduling conflicts with Manson's tour, per Chaos Zine.

Tim Skold came back on bass and vocals after departing in 2008. Posts on social media had already tipped off his return. Piggy D. switched from bass to guitar when Tyler Bates stopped touring with the group this year. Gil Sharone stays behind the drums.

Two songs made surprising comebacks. "(s)AINT" from 2003's The Golden Age Of Grotesque hadn't been played since 2005. That's two decades. "Dried Up, Tied And Dead To The World" returned after eight years away from the stage.

A second performance took place on April 23 at the same venue. The tour also hits the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas.

Spring dates include Minneapolis on May 8, then Green Bay on May 10, Louisville on May 12, Memphis on May 13, and Nashville on May 15. The Columbus stop on May 16 is part of Sonic Temple Festival.

Summer brings concerts across Europe from July 4 through July 27. A co-headlining run with Rob Zombie, Orgy, and The HU starts August 20 in West Palm Beach and wraps September 20 in Concord, California.

Two performances at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on October 31 and November 1 will mark the 30th anniversary of Antichrist Superstar.