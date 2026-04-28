David Lee Roth Performs ‘Jump’ With Teddy Swims at Stagecoach for Third Weekend in Row

David Lee Roth appeared on Saturday at Stagecoach to belt out Van Halen's "Jump" with Teddy Swims. The 71-year-old former Van Halen frontman wrapped up what he dubbed his "three-peat" after consecutive appearances at both weekends of Coachella.

Teddy Swims invited the rock star onstage during his Saturday set at the country music festival in Indio, and fans in cowboy hats pumped their fists skyward while belting out the 1984 hit, per Rolling Stone.

"Classic Van Halen is probably 30 percent cowboy hat and boot," Roth told Rolling Stone after his set. He wore a bedazzled jacket and leather vest from Nudie's of Hollywood, a maker of western wear from the 1950s.

Roth explained why "Jump" resonates with different crowds. "It's a song about ascending, taking a shot, testing the deep end," he said, per Rolling Stone. "It's about leading with your forehead, and I've been places with mine you wouldn't go with a pistol — which is cowboy humor."

Roth spoke with the Los Angeles Times backstage. He discussed his current tour, which packs 22 songs. "I wrote every word that I sing, I wrote every note that I sing — all the melodies — and I stacked all the harmonies," he told the paper. "Ed [Van Halen], of course, contributed all the great guitar parts."

The frontman shared stories about penning Van Halen songs with guitarist Ed Van Halen in a cramped alcove meant for a washer and dryer. "We would sit knee-to-knee the room was so small, and he'd play the electric guitar," Roth said to the Los Angeles Times. "His mom wouldn't let him plug in because it would be too loud, so I had to lean over."

Teddy Swims played "Mr. Know It All" and "Some Things I'll Never Know" from his debut studio album before inviting his guest onstage.