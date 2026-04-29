Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Gallery: Teachers Who Rock 2026

Paul Lasko

2026 Nominees

Cocktail Hour

Cocktail Hour

Cocktail Hour

Bartender pours some drinks

Cocktail Hour

Cocktail Hour

Cocktail hour

Cocktail hour

Cocktail hour

Cocktail hour

Cocktail hour

Cocktail hour

Cocktail hour

Flowers for nominees

NJEA Table

Cocktail hour hors d'oeuvres platter

Mike Anthony hands out an award

Mike Anthony poses with one of our nominees

Mike Anthony hands over the microphone to a nominator for a short speech

Mike Anthony poses with a nominee

Taking photos with Mike Anthony

The Awards

Mike Anthony at the microphone

A group photo of all our nominees this year

AwardsEducationNJEATeachersTeachers Who Rock
Paul LaskoWriter
Related Stories
NJ Transit Considers Bayonne Light Rail Extension After 1888 Studios Opens
Local NewsNJ Transit Considers Bayonne Light Rail Extension After 1888 Studios OpensJ. Mayhew
Restoration Hardware RH Outlet Store
Local NewsRH Outlet Opens Store in Paramus Shopping PlazaJ. Mayhew
essex county parks hq
Local NewsEssex County Parks HQ Reopens After $12M RenovationJ. Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect