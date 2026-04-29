Gallery: Teachers Who Rock 2026

2026 Nominees

Cocktail Hour

Cocktail Hour

Cocktail Hour

Bartender pours some drinks

Cocktail Hour

Cocktail Hour

Cocktail hour

Cocktail hour

Cocktail hour

Cocktail hour

Cocktail hour

Cocktail hour

Cocktail hour

Flowers for nominees

NJEA Table

Cocktail hour hors d'oeuvres platter

Mike Anthony hands out an award

Mike Anthony poses with one of our nominees

Mike Anthony hands over the microphone to a nominator for a short speech

Mike Anthony poses with a nominee

Taking photos with Mike Anthony

The Awards

Mike Anthony at the microphone