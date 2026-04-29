Gallery: Teachers Who Rock 2026

2026 Nominees
Cocktail Hour
Cocktail Hour
Cocktail Hour
Bartender pours some drinks
Cocktail Hour
Cocktail Hour
Cocktail hour
Cocktail hour
Cocktail hour
Cocktail hour
Cocktail hour
Cocktail hour
Cocktail hour
Flowers for nominees
NJEA Table
Cocktail hour hors d'oeuvres platter
Mike Anthony hands out an award
Mike Anthony poses with one of our nominees
Mike Anthony hands over the microphone to a nominator for a short speech
Mike Anthony poses with a nominee
Taking photos with Mike Anthony
The Awards
Mike Anthony at the microphone
A group photo of all our nominees this year