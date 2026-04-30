WIN ON AIR: 2026 NHRA New England Nationals Tickets
The returns to New England Dragway Friday, June 5th through Sunday, June 7th — and WDHA is sending listeners to race weekend. Listen to WDHA weekdays from May 4th through…
The returns to New England Dragway Friday, June 5th through Sunday, June 7th — and WDHA is sending listeners to race weekend.
Listen to WDHA weekdays from May 4th through May 8th for your chance to win a Family Four Pack to experience the action live at New England Dragway. Winners will be able to choose one day during race weekend to attend.
See the fastest machines in motorsports battle it out on the track during the NHRA’s only Northeast national event featuring Top Fuel Dragsters, Funny Cars, Pro Stock, and more.
Event Details:
NHRA New England Nationals
June 5–7, 2026
New England Dragway – Epping, NH
Keep listening to WDHA for complete contest details and your chance to win.