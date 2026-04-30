WIN ON AIR: 2026 NHRA New England Nationals Tickets

The returns to New England Dragway Friday, June 5th through Sunday, June 7th — and WDHA is sending listeners to race weekend.

Listen to WDHA weekdays from May 4th through May 8th for your chance to win a Family Four Pack to experience the action live at New England Dragway. Winners will be able to choose one day during race weekend to attend.

See the fastest machines in motorsports battle it out on the track during the NHRA’s only Northeast national event featuring Top Fuel Dragsters, Funny Cars, Pro Stock, and more.

Event Details:

NHRA New England Nationals

June 5–7, 2026

New England Dragway – Epping, NH