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All Mixed Up – New Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan

This morning on All Mixed Up, there’s new music from the Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan, Lenny Kaye, Keith Urban, and more. Opening Theme – “Signe” by Eric Clapton Moon Mirror…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, there's new music from the Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan, Lenny Kaye, Keith Urban, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Moon Mirror - Nada Surf
Nightswimming - R.E.M.
Long Promised Road - Beach Boys
Long Long Road - Ringo Starr

Choosin' Texas - Ella Langley
Texas In 1880 - Foster & Lloyd
China Grove - Doobie Brothers
Texas Flood - Stevie Ray Vaughan

We Go Back - Keith Urban
Ride Like the Wind - Christopher Cross
Rosanne - Toto
Right Down the Line - Bonnie Raitt
Serenity - Godsmack
Brain - Action
Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters
Land of Confusion - Genesis
Making Do - Lake Street Dive

I Go To Extremes (demo) - Billy Joel
I Go To Extremes - Billy Joel
This Is the Time - Billy Joel

American Cars - Noah Kahan
Room At the Top - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
One - U2
Pride of Man - Quicksilver Messenger Service
A Girl Like You - Smithereens
Goin' Local - Lenny Kaye
Going Mobile - Who
I'm On Fire - Dwight Twilley
Me and Magdalena (version 2) - Monkees

Indigo Park - Bruce Hornsby
Aja - Steely Dan
Showdown At Big Sky - Robbie Robertson

Sound On Sound - Vicki Peterson & John Cowsill
Searching My Soul - Vonda Shepard
One Headlight - Wallflowers

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

All Mixed UpJim Monaghan
Jim MonaghanWriter
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