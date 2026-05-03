All Mixed Up – New Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan
This morning on All Mixed Up, there’s new music from the Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan, Lenny Kaye, Keith Urban, and more. Opening Theme – “Signe” by Eric Clapton Moon Mirror…
This morning on All Mixed Up, there's new music from the Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan, Lenny Kaye, Keith Urban, and more.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Moon Mirror - Nada Surf
Nightswimming - R.E.M.
Long Promised Road - Beach Boys
Long Long Road - Ringo Starr
Choosin' Texas - Ella Langley
Texas In 1880 - Foster & Lloyd
China Grove - Doobie Brothers
Texas Flood - Stevie Ray Vaughan
We Go Back - Keith Urban
Ride Like the Wind - Christopher Cross
Rosanne - Toto
Right Down the Line - Bonnie Raitt
Serenity - Godsmack
Brain - Action
Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters
Land of Confusion - Genesis
Making Do - Lake Street Dive
I Go To Extremes (demo) - Billy Joel
I Go To Extremes - Billy Joel
This Is the Time - Billy Joel
American Cars - Noah Kahan
Room At the Top - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
One - U2
Pride of Man - Quicksilver Messenger Service
A Girl Like You - Smithereens
Goin' Local - Lenny Kaye
Going Mobile - Who
I'm On Fire - Dwight Twilley
Me and Magdalena (version 2) - Monkees
Indigo Park - Bruce Hornsby
Aja - Steely Dan
Showdown At Big Sky - Robbie Robertson
Sound On Sound - Vicki Peterson & John Cowsill
Searching My Soul - Vonda Shepard
One Headlight - Wallflowers
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.