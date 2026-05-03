All Mixed Up – New Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan

This morning on All Mixed Up, there's new music from the Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan, Lenny Kaye, Keith Urban, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Moon Mirror - Nada Surf

Nightswimming - R.E.M.

Long Promised Road - Beach Boys

Long Long Road - Ringo Starr

Choosin' Texas - Ella Langley

Texas In 1880 - Foster & Lloyd

China Grove - Doobie Brothers

Texas Flood - Stevie Ray Vaughan

We Go Back - Keith Urban

Ride Like the Wind - Christopher Cross

Rosanne - Toto

Right Down the Line - Bonnie Raitt

Serenity - Godsmack

Brain - Action

Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters

Land of Confusion - Genesis

Making Do - Lake Street Dive

I Go To Extremes (demo) - Billy Joel

I Go To Extremes - Billy Joel

This Is the Time - Billy Joel

American Cars - Noah Kahan

Room At the Top - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

One - U2

Pride of Man - Quicksilver Messenger Service

A Girl Like You - Smithereens

Goin' Local - Lenny Kaye

Going Mobile - Who

I'm On Fire - Dwight Twilley

Me and Magdalena (version 2) - Monkees

Indigo Park - Bruce Hornsby

Aja - Steely Dan

Showdown At Big Sky - Robbie Robertson

Sound On Sound - Vicki Peterson & John Cowsill

Searching My Soul - Vonda Shepard

One Headlight - Wallflowers

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet