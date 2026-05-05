Kings of Thrash Release ‘Bullets Ready’ Single With Former Exodus Vocalist Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza

Cleopatra Records released "Bullets Ready," the latest single from Kings of Thrash. The band features former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and ex-Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young. Former Exodus vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza makes a guest appearance.

Chaz Leon and Gabriel Connor share vocal duties. Leon sings for Kings of Thrash, and Connor fronts the Los Angeles theatrical rock group Red Devil Vortex. GRAMMY-winning producer Cameron Webb mixed it. He's worked with Motörhead, Danzig, and Godsmack.

Jeff Young built the song around demo recordings from the late drummer Nick Menza. "During the making of the Nick Menza film, I acquired several demo recordings of Nick playing various drum progressions," said Young, according to Sonic Perspectives. "In essence, the introduction, verses, and chorus of 'Bullets Ready' came from playing along to one of Nick's energetic grooves."

Young explained that the song carries weight from his days with the band. "During Megadeth's So Far, So Good … So What! tour, it was often David, Nick, and me that would conduct the soundchecks. It was a surreal and nostalgic feeling to be playing along and writing riffs with my long-lost friend. Nick's playing inspired so much of this song, and his spirit is forever encapsulated inside this recording."

Kings of Thrash drummer Fred Aching directed the music video in Hollywood. Crews filmed more scenes at Nelson Valley Ghost Town in El Dorado Valley, Arizona, the same spot used in the film 3000 Miles to Graceland.

The group started in April 2022. Ellefson and Young appeared at Ultimate Jam Night at the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood. That event honored the "Big Four" of thrash metal: Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, and Anthrax. The two musicians performed three classic songs with vocalist Chaz Leon.

Ellefson built the band around a concept celebrating early albums from his decades-long run with the thrash metal pioneers. He wanted to play rarely performed deep cuts. This vision became known as The MEGA Years.

In November 2022, the group played in San Diego. Phoenix. Las Vegas. and Hollywood. Their performance at the Whisky A Go Go was filmed and recorded as The Best of the West — Live at the Whisky A Go Go. Cleopatra Records debuted the double live album and DVD in spring 2023. In 2025, Cleopatra Records released the band's first original song, "Lockdown." Drummer Fred Aching directed the music video.