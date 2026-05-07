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Zakk Wylde Brings Back Berzerkus Festival With Lamb of God for Two East Coast Dates in August

Zakk Wylde brought back his BERZERKUS festival. Two 2026 shows will feature Lamb of God as the main act. The first concert will happen on Aug. 28 at The Pavilion…

Laura Adkins
Zakk Wylde performs a tribute for Ozzy Osbourne on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England.
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Zakk Wylde brought back his BERZERKUS festival. Two 2026 shows will feature Lamb of God as the main act. The first concert will happen on Aug. 28 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The second will take place on Aug. 29 at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York.

The Black Label Society will play second at both venues. The roster also includes Down, Suicidal Tendencies, Zakk Sabbath, and Dark Chapel. Three tribute bands will appear at the Scranton stop: Fan Halen, Bonfire, and Use Your Illusion.

Wylde started BERZERKUS in 2024 as a one-day event. Black Label Society shared the stage with Cody Jinks, Rival Sons, and Black Stone Cherry.

Zakk Sabbath pays homage to Black Sabbath. Wylde leads this project with Black Label Society bassist John "JD" DeServio and drummer Jeff Fabb. Dark Chapel is fronted by Black Label Society guitarist Dario Lorina.

Lamb of God released their Into Oblivion album this year, while Black Label Society released Engines of Demolition in March through MNRK Heavy.

The new Black Label Society record contains 15 tracks, with "Ozzy's Song" honoring Ozzy Osbourne.

Wylde created Black Label Society in 1998. He maintained this band while continuing to tour and record with Osbourne.

Both BERZERKUS dates offer more than just music. Fans can browse a car show, ride in the Ride for Dime, witness a strongman competition, and test their limits in a hot sauce eating contest presented by High River Sauces.

A battle of the bands competition will happen at the Scranton show, and additional attractions should be revealed soon. Presale tickets are available through the Black Label Society website, and general and VIP tickets will go on sale on May 8. The band will also launch the second leg of the American Crusade tour in August with Zakk Sabbath and Dark Chapel. According to BraveWords, Zakk Wylde said, “Less is more with everything, except the guitar solos.” 

Black Label SocietyZakk Wylde
Laura AdkinsWriter
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