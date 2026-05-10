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All Mixed Up – New Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney

Happy Mother’s Day! This morning on All Mixed Up, there’s new music from the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney featuring Ringo Starr, and more. Opening Theme – “Signe” by Eric Clapton…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

Happy Mother's Day! This morning on All Mixed Up, there's new music from the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney featuring Ringo Starr, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Let It Be - Beatles
Mama I'm Coming Home - Ozzy Osbourne
Mother and Child Reunion - Paul Simon
Surrender - Cheap Trick
Stacy's Mom - Bowling For Soup

(We'll Make This) World Stand Still - Bobby Bandiera
In Dreams - Roy Orbison
We've Still Got Time - Greg Trooper
It's Been A Long Time - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

Me and Bobby McGee - Janis Joplin
The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde - Georgie Fame
Johnny and Mary - Robert Palmer
Linus and Lucy - Guaraldi
The Ballad of John and Yoko - Beatles
Jack and Diane - John Mellencamp
Romeo and Juliet - Dire Straits
Me and Magdalena - Monkees

Toto - "Rosanna" Isolated Vocals

Drummer Jeff Porcaro - "The Rosanna Shuffle"

Rosanna - Toto
Africa - Weezer
Hash Pipe - Toto

In the Stars - Rolling Stones
Thunder Island - Jay Ferguson
The Salt In My Tears - Martin Briley
Ghost Rider - Cynz
Jeepster - T. Rex
Sunshine Superman - Bongos
Carol - Eagles
Rock and Roll Band - Boston
Sound On Sound - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill

Transistor Radio Childhood - Ricky Byrd
Soul Bender - Grip Weeds
Rock and Roll Woman - Buffalo Springfield
Goin' Local - Lenny Kaye

Now That I've Made the Big Time - Stephen Bishop
Star - Stealers Wheel
Everyone's Gone To the Movies - Steely Dan
Home To Us - Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr
Penny Lane - Beatles

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning. Say hi to Mom for me.

All Mixed UpJim Monaghan
Jim MonaghanWriter
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