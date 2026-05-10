All Mixed Up – New Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney

Happy Mother's Day! This morning on All Mixed Up, there's new music from the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney featuring Ringo Starr, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Let It Be - Beatles

Mama I'm Coming Home - Ozzy Osbourne

Mother and Child Reunion - Paul Simon

Surrender - Cheap Trick

Stacy's Mom - Bowling For Soup

(We'll Make This) World Stand Still - Bobby Bandiera

In Dreams - Roy Orbison

We've Still Got Time - Greg Trooper

It's Been A Long Time - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

Me and Bobby McGee - Janis Joplin

The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde - Georgie Fame

Johnny and Mary - Robert Palmer

Linus and Lucy - Guaraldi

The Ballad of John and Yoko - Beatles

Jack and Diane - John Mellencamp

Romeo and Juliet - Dire Straits

Me and Magdalena - Monkees

Toto - "Rosanna" Isolated Vocals

Drummer Jeff Porcaro - "The Rosanna Shuffle"

Rosanna - Toto

Africa - Weezer

Hash Pipe - Toto

In the Stars - Rolling Stones

Thunder Island - Jay Ferguson

The Salt In My Tears - Martin Briley

Ghost Rider - Cynz

Jeepster - T. Rex

Sunshine Superman - Bongos

Carol - Eagles

Rock and Roll Band - Boston

Sound On Sound - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill

Transistor Radio Childhood - Ricky Byrd

Soul Bender - Grip Weeds

Rock and Roll Woman - Buffalo Springfield

Goin' Local - Lenny Kaye

Now That I've Made the Big Time - Stephen Bishop

Star - Stealers Wheel

Everyone's Gone To the Movies - Steely Dan

Home To Us - Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

Penny Lane - Beatles

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet