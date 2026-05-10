All Mixed Up – New Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney
Happy Mother’s Day! This morning on All Mixed Up, there’s new music from the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney featuring Ringo Starr, and more. Opening Theme – “Signe” by Eric Clapton…
Happy Mother's Day! This morning on All Mixed Up, there's new music from the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney featuring Ringo Starr, and more.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Let It Be - Beatles
Mama I'm Coming Home - Ozzy Osbourne
Mother and Child Reunion - Paul Simon
Surrender - Cheap Trick
Stacy's Mom - Bowling For Soup
(We'll Make This) World Stand Still - Bobby Bandiera
In Dreams - Roy Orbison
We've Still Got Time - Greg Trooper
It's Been A Long Time - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes
Me and Bobby McGee - Janis Joplin
The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde - Georgie Fame
Johnny and Mary - Robert Palmer
Linus and Lucy - Guaraldi
The Ballad of John and Yoko - Beatles
Jack and Diane - John Mellencamp
Romeo and Juliet - Dire Straits
Me and Magdalena - Monkees
Toto - "Rosanna" Isolated Vocals
Drummer Jeff Porcaro - "The Rosanna Shuffle"
Rosanna - Toto
Africa - Weezer
Hash Pipe - Toto
In the Stars - Rolling Stones
Thunder Island - Jay Ferguson
The Salt In My Tears - Martin Briley
Ghost Rider - Cynz
Jeepster - T. Rex
Sunshine Superman - Bongos
Carol - Eagles
Rock and Roll Band - Boston
Sound On Sound - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill
Transistor Radio Childhood - Ricky Byrd
Soul Bender - Grip Weeds
Rock and Roll Woman - Buffalo Springfield
Goin' Local - Lenny Kaye
Now That I've Made the Big Time - Stephen Bishop
Star - Stealers Wheel
Everyone's Gone To the Movies - Steely Dan
Home To Us - Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr
Penny Lane - Beatles
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning. Say hi to Mom for me.