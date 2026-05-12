Breaking Benjamin Debuts New Track at Florida Festival, Welcomes Drummer Brian Medeiros

Breaking Benjamin unveiled a new song called "Something Wicked" during their May 9 performance at The Welcome To Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. The band broke with their usual approach by playing it before any official release.

"I never wanna play a new song or a new single until it's out on the record or it's out on the radio, but tonight we're gonna play it," lead singer Benjamin Burnley told the crowd, according to LoudWire. "Right now, this is our new single. It's called 'Something Wicked'."

The show debuted Brian Medeiros, a new drummer. "We want to thank James for helping us in a time of need last year, a legend in the making," the band wrote in The PRP News. "We welcome Brian to the stage with us moving forward on the road."