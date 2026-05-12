Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Breaking Benjamin Debuts New Track at Florida Festival, Welcomes Drummer Brian Medeiros

Breaking Benjamin unveiled a new song called “Something Wicked” during their May 9 performance at The Welcome To Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. The band broke with their usual…

Laura Adkins
Keith Wallen (L) and Benjamin Burnley of the band Breaking Benjamin perform in concert during Rocklahoma at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch on August 30, 2025 in Pryor, Oklahoma.
Gary Miller via Getty Images

Breaking Benjamin unveiled a new song called "Something Wicked" during their May 9 performance at The Welcome To Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. The band broke with their usual approach by playing it before any official release.

"I never wanna play a new song or a new single until it's out on the record or it's out on the radio, but tonight we're gonna play it," lead singer Benjamin Burnley told the crowd, according to LoudWire. "Right now, this is our new single. It's called 'Something Wicked'."

The show debuted Brian Medeiros, a new drummer. "We want to thank James for helping us in a time of need last year, a legend in the making," the band wrote in The PRP News. "We welcome Brian to the stage with us moving forward on the road."

The rock band has earned three platinum albums, two gold albums, and 10 No. 1 hits. The Welcome To Rockville set also featured Lacey Sturm of Flyleaf joining them on their past single, "Dear Agony."

Breaking BenjaminBrian Medeiros
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach and Hanumankind
MusicPapa Roach Teams With Hanumankind for ‘See U In H*ll’ Track on Devil May Cry Season 2Dan Teodorescu
A split image of Sharon Osbourne and Queen band (1946-1991)
MusicSharon Osbourne Says She Managed Queen for One Month Before Freddie Mercury Met John ReidLaura Adkins
(L-R) Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher of Oasis perform onstage during the Oasis Live '25 World Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
MusicOasis Documentary Featuring First Gallagher Brothers Interview in 25 Years Set for September Theatrical ReleaseLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect