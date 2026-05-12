ENTER TO WIN: Nascar Tickets
Get ready for high-speed action at the Tricky Triangle! WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to NASCAR at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 14!…
Get ready for high-speed action at the Tricky Triangle! WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to NASCAR at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 14!
Feel the roar of the engines, see the stars of NASCAR battle it out live, and experience one of the biggest race weekends of the summer at legendary Pocono Raceway.
Enter below now for your chance to score two tickets and be part of all the adrenaline, excitement, and nonstop racing action with WDHA – Jersey’s Rock Station!
For the "Nascar Pocono June 14th” Contest, enter between 8am on May 16th, 2026 and 11:59pm on May 16th, 2026, by visiting www.wdhafm.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winners on May 18th, 2026, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to NASCAR at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 14, 2026. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $190. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.5 WDHA & Pocono Raceway. 105.5 WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.