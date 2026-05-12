ENTER TO WIN: Nascar Tickets

DARLINGTON, SC – MAY 07: Eric McClure, driver of the #24 Hefty Odor Block Ford, drives on track during qualifying for the NASCAR Nationwide series Royal Purple 200 presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at Darlington Raceway on May 7, 2010 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by John Harrelson/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Get ready for high-speed action at the Tricky Triangle! WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to NASCAR at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 14!

Feel the roar of the engines, see the stars of NASCAR battle it out live, and experience one of the biggest race weekends of the summer at legendary Pocono Raceway.

Enter below now for your chance to score two tickets and be part of all the adrenaline, excitement, and nonstop racing action with WDHA – Jersey’s Rock Station!