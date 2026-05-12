Iron Maiden Documentary Opens With Animation From Partizan Studio for 50th Anniversary

Burning Ambition debuted in theaters on May 7. Iron Maiden's film features animation from Partizan Studio. It tells how a small East London pub band became a stadium act.

Partizan Studio built the animated sequences after creating visuals for the Run For Your Lives world tour. That project took 14 months and involved more than 50 artists. It transformed five decades of imagery into two hours of stadium content.

Malcolm Venville directed it, and Dominic Freeman produced it. The movie combines archival footage, interviews, performance clips, and new animated scenes featuring the mascot Eddie.

Pete Candeland and Rick Thiele of Red Knuckles directed the Run For Your Lives visuals, using moving matte paintings, keyframe animation, and Unreal Engine sequences. Over a million fans saw the first European leg.

Lead singer Bruce Dickinson, bassist Steve Harris, and Rod Smallwood, the manager of the group, worked on both projects. Illustrator Alberto Quirantes created key art, and Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich of Metallica, and Chuck D of Public Enemy appear on camera.

NME wrote, "For those uninitiated in the ways of Eddie and the gang, Burning Ambition ticks all the right boxes."

The Guardian added, "The film tells the story of the massive rise, very slight fall, and then further massive rise of Iron Maiden."

The group started in East London in 1975. They've sold over 100 million records and received a GRAMMY award.

The Run For Your Lives tour runs through 2026 with over 50 shows planned. They'll perform at EddFest in Knebworth Park, England, on July 11.