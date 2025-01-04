Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

TC’s David Bowie Collection: Shirts, Home Goods, Art, and More—It’s All About Bowie!

Do You Know a Teacher Who Rocks?

105.5 WDHA Wants Your Opinion

January 4, 2025

Myles Kennedy Breaks Down “The Art Of Letting Go”, Talks Tour And His Musical Legacy

December 26, 2024

11 Albums That Turn 40 in 2025

5 Tours to Look Forward to in 2025

December 2, 2024

Science Has Found A Way To Get A Song Out Of Your Head

Eddie Vedder – His 28 Best Songs, Outside Of Pearl Jam

Rating Rock’s Most Prominent Mustaches

David Bowie: 5 Moments that Exemplified the Wonder He Was

Terrie Carr’s Rock N’ Ruff Roundtable

Get The WDHA Setlist Newsletter Delivered To Your Inbox

GALLERY: Hinder Wraps The WDHA Parking Lot Party Series

Students Change Hunger Food Drive 2024

Beasley Best Community of Caring – Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Download The New WDHA App

WDHA CONTEST FAQs

How To Listen To 105.5 WDHA

Reconnect With Rockers
January 4, 2025

Myles Kennedy Breaks Down “The Art Of Letting Go”, Talks Tour And His Musical Legacy

December 18, 2024

Reconnect With Rockers Best Of 2024 – With Slash, Rob Halford, Jon Bon Jovi and More

December 4, 2024

Sleep Theory’s Cullen Moore Going From The Military To Metal, Getting Stuck In Your Head & Being A Daughtry Fan

December 2, 2024

Ross Valory: Being In Journey, Collabing With Neal Schon’s Son, & His Long Awaited Solo Release

November 14, 2024

Jager Henry On Being Bonham, Forging His Own Path And Touring With His Dad

October 27, 2024

Hinder’s Marshall Dutton On New Music, Touring With Creed and Gearing Up For WDHA’s Parking Lot Party

October 16, 2024

Badflower On Their Devoted Fanbase, Longevity, And Singles Or Albums? Do Tell!

October 10, 2024

Jeff Tremaine Talks Hair Metal, And Directing The Documentary Series Nothin’ But A Good Time

October 6, 2024

Pop Evil’s Leigh Kakaty On New Members, New Vision, and The Rock & Roll Community

Rock N'Ruff
December 24, 2024

WATCH: 3 Things To Consider Before You Adopt A New Pet In The New Year

December 21, 2024

WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff With Seth From Randolph Regional Animal Shelter

December 4, 2024

Foster To Adopt – Learn About The Successful Matchmaking Program At Randolph Regional Animal Shelter

Merry Pitmas! Meet Cher – From Randolph Regional Animal Shelter On Rock N’ Ruff

November 13, 2024

WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff With Diesel From Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge

November 10, 2024

When The Shelter Is Full – Our Friends at AHS In Newark NEED Our Help

Senior Pets- 5 Reasons Why Adopting One Is PAWSOME

Rosie Carr Rocks Halloween – Our Favorite Doggie Costumes

October 25, 2024

WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff With The Yorkies From Cameron Animal Hospital Rescue In Montclair

Local News
January 10, 2025

Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey Looking at More Winter Weather

MetLife Stadium Wins 2026 World Cup Final Bid, New Jersey Puts Up $67.5M for Setup

Atlantic City Airshow Cancels 2025 Event, Takes Break to Reshape Plans

American Dream Mall Plans Month-Long Lunar New Year Celebration for 2025

January 9, 2025

New Jersey Venues Lock Down 30+ Big Music Acts for 2025 Concert Season

Rock Hall of Famer Marky Ramone To Host $40 Charity Event for Disability Services

January 8, 2025

Sydney Sweeney Takes Lead Role in ‘The Housemaid’, filming in Morris County

Girl Scout Cookie Sales Start Up in New Jersey with Nine Types, Removes Toast-Yays

Indoor Pickleball Chain Dill Dinkers Signs Deal for 20 New Locations in New Jersey, New York

Rock News
January 10, 2025

John Dolmayan’s Funny Response to Glenn Close/System of a Down Golden Globes Joke

Entertainment News
January 10, 2025

Keanu Reeves in the MCU: Is It Finally Happening? 

LA Wildfires: Postponed and Delayed Hollywood Events

January 8, 2025

Everything We Know About ‘Squid Game’ 3  

January 7, 2025

Our Predictions for Oscar 2025 Nominations  

January 5, 2025

Golden Globes 2025: Winners List

January 2, 2025

Is Jason Momoa the Perfect ‘Lobo’?  

December 30, 2024

4 Thoughts We Had While Watching ‘Squid Game Season 2’  

Why ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Isn’t Part of the MCU Canon  

December 26, 2024

5 Movies We’re Excited About In 2025 

Lifestyle
January 9, 2025

Supporting California’s Fire Victims: How You Can Make a Difference

December 4, 2024

McDonald’s Cleared By CDC After E. Coli Outbreak Investigation

November 27, 2024

Pepsi Releasing New Gingerbread Soda for the Holidays

November 21, 2024

How To Deal With Telemarketer Calls And Stop Them For Good!

Thanksgiving Holiday Safety Tips For Your Pet

November 8, 2024

The History Behind New Jersey’s ‘Garden State’ Moniker

October 24, 2024

Transform Boring Layovers into Exciting Adventures with These 7 Tips

Leverage Social Media to Find Career Opportunities with These 6 Tips

October 23, 2024

6 Simple Steps to Creating the Perfect Travel Itinerary

Episodes

Alice Cooper and his spy car

01:58 Download Jan 9th

Sam Klemet / Co-Executive Director Detroit Auto Show

17:39 Download Jan 8th

GCC 2025! DUNE, SKELETON CREW, Creature Commandos and more!

01:04:50 Download Jan 7th

RAW on Netflix Recap

50:22 Download Jan 7th

Superman Trailer Reaction, Sonic 3, Skeleton Crew, Dune Prophecy and more!

42:55 Download Dec 26th, 2024

2024 Year in Review

34:54 Download Dec 26th, 2024

SONIC 3 Spoiler Free Review!

01:15 Download Dec 18th, 2024

WWE Saturday Night Main Event recap 2024

08:40 Download Dec 15th, 2024

Talkin’ Rock with Ace Frehley, Bumblefoot, LYLVC, and Jesse James Dupree of Jackyl

01:27:16 Download Dec 13th, 2024

Podcasts

Metal With The Mikes – Episode 9

09:59 Download Aug 12th, 2021

Interview with Songwriter Brock Berryhill

37:26 Download Nov 7th, 2020
May 19, 2015

WATCH: Behind-The-Scenes Clip Of Foo Fighers’ Record Store Day Show

Bret Michaels with Terrie Carr

17:31 Download Oct 16th, 2019

Weenies in Denville RNR Podcast

19:36 Download Nov 27th, 2018

Who Rocks Jersey – The State Theater Does! (featuring Jason Paddock)

Download Jun 3rd, 2018

Talkin’ Rock with Ace Frehley, Bumblefoot, LYLVC, and Jesse James Dupree of Jackyl

01:27:16 Download Dec 13th, 2024

RAW on Netflix Recap

50:22 Download Jan 7th

GCC 2025! DUNE, SKELETON CREW, Creature Commandos and more!

01:04:50 Download Jan 7th

Contests

ENTER TO WIN BIG ONLINE: Garden State RV & Camping Show from 1/6 to 1/12

Kickstart Your Year Giveaway 

ENTER TO WIN BIG ONLINE: Stoked For Summer with Miller Lite 1/6 to 1/12

Do You Know a Teacher Who Rocks?

ENTER TO WIN BIG ONLINE: The Rolling Stones’ “Hackney Diamonds” from 1/6 to 1/19

ENTER TO WIN BIG ONLINE: Guns N’ Roses “Perhaps” 7″ from 1/6 to 1/19

ENTER TO WIN BIG ONLINE: U2’s “Atomic City” 7″ from 1/6 to 1/19

ENTER TO WIN BIG ONLINE: WDHA Presents: Ice Nine Kills from 12/27 to 1/26

ENTER TO WIN BIG ONLINE: Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne from 12/20 to 1/19

Events

An Evening With Marky Ramone To Benefit New Concepts for Living

January 177:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular at the Wellmont Theater

January 30

Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea

January 31 - February 3

WDHA Presents: Jerry Cantrell at the Starland Ballroom

February 1

WDHA Presents: Jerry Cantrell at the Starland Ballroom

February 1

Jack White at the Brooklyn Paramount

February 12

George Thorogood and the Destroyers at The Basie Center’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre

February 18

Disturbed at Madison Square Garden

March 21

Tom Segura at Madison Square Garden

March 29

