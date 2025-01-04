Skip to Search
WDHA FM - The Rock of New Jersey
January 4, 2025
TC’s David Bowie Collection: Shirts, Home Goods, Art, and More—It’s All About Bowie!
Do You Know a Teacher Who Rocks?
105.5 WDHA Wants Your Opinion
January 4, 2025
Myles Kennedy Breaks Down “The Art Of Letting Go”, Talks Tour And His Musical Legacy
December 26, 2024
11 Albums That Turn 40 in 2025
5 Tours to Look Forward to in 2025
December 2, 2024
Science Has Found A Way To Get A Song Out Of Your Head
Eddie Vedder – His 28 Best Songs, Outside Of Pearl Jam
Rating Rock’s Most Prominent Mustaches
David Bowie: 5 Moments that Exemplified the Wonder He Was
Terrie Carr’s Rock N’ Ruff Roundtable
Get The WDHA Setlist Newsletter Delivered To Your Inbox
GALLERY: Hinder Wraps The WDHA Parking Lot Party Series
Students Change Hunger Food Drive 2024
Beasley Best Community of Caring – Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Download The New WDHA App
WDHA CONTEST FAQs
How To Listen To 105.5 WDHA
Reconnect With Rockers
January 4, 2025
Myles Kennedy Breaks Down “The Art Of Letting Go”, Talks Tour And His Musical Legacy
December 18, 2024
Reconnect With Rockers Best Of 2024 – With Slash, Rob Halford, Jon Bon Jovi and More
December 4, 2024
Sleep Theory’s Cullen Moore Going From The Military To Metal, Getting Stuck In Your Head & Being A Daughtry Fan
December 2, 2024
Ross Valory: Being In Journey, Collabing With Neal Schon’s Son, & His Long Awaited Solo Release
November 14, 2024
Jager Henry On Being Bonham, Forging His Own Path And Touring With His Dad
October 27, 2024
Hinder’s Marshall Dutton On New Music, Touring With Creed and Gearing Up For WDHA’s Parking Lot Party
October 16, 2024
Badflower On Their Devoted Fanbase, Longevity, And Singles Or Albums? Do Tell!
October 10, 2024
Jeff Tremaine Talks Hair Metal, And Directing The Documentary Series Nothin’ But A Good Time
October 6, 2024
Pop Evil’s Leigh Kakaty On New Members, New Vision, and The Rock & Roll Community
Rock N'Ruff
December 24, 2024
WATCH: 3 Things To Consider Before You Adopt A New Pet In The New Year
December 21, 2024
WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff With Seth From Randolph Regional Animal Shelter
December 4, 2024
Foster To Adopt – Learn About The Successful Matchmaking Program At Randolph Regional Animal Shelter
Merry Pitmas! Meet Cher – From Randolph Regional Animal Shelter On Rock N’ Ruff
November 13, 2024
WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff With Diesel From Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge
November 10, 2024
When The Shelter Is Full – Our Friends at AHS In Newark NEED Our Help
Senior Pets- 5 Reasons Why Adopting One Is PAWSOME
Rosie Carr Rocks Halloween – Our Favorite Doggie Costumes
October 25, 2024
WDHA’s Rock N’ Ruff With The Yorkies From Cameron Animal Hospital Rescue In Montclair
Local News
January 10, 2025
Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey Looking at More Winter Weather
MetLife Stadium Wins 2026 World Cup Final Bid, New Jersey Puts Up $67.5M for Setup
Atlantic City Airshow Cancels 2025 Event, Takes Break to Reshape Plans
American Dream Mall Plans Month-Long Lunar New Year Celebration for 2025
January 9, 2025
New Jersey Venues Lock Down 30+ Big Music Acts for 2025 Concert Season
Rock Hall of Famer Marky Ramone To Host $40 Charity Event for Disability Services
January 8, 2025
Sydney Sweeney Takes Lead Role in ‘The Housemaid’, filming in Morris County
Girl Scout Cookie Sales Start Up in New Jersey with Nine Types, Removes Toast-Yays
Indoor Pickleball Chain Dill Dinkers Signs Deal for 20 New Locations in New Jersey, New York
Rock News
January 10, 2025
John Dolmayan’s Funny Response to Glenn Close/System of a Down Golden Globes Joke
Shinedown: Their 20 Best Songs, Ranked
Shinedown: Their 20 Best Songs, Ranked
David Bowie: 5 Moments that Exemplified the Wonder He Was
David Bowie: 5 Moments that Exemplified the Wonder He Was
13 Iconic Musicians Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II
13 Iconic Musicians Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II
15 Musicians with Biopics/Series in the Works
15 Musicians with Biopics/Series in the Works
Entertainment News
January 10, 2025
Keanu Reeves in the MCU: Is It Finally Happening?
LA Wildfires: Postponed and Delayed Hollywood Events
January 8, 2025
Everything We Know About ‘Squid Game’ 3
January 7, 2025
Our Predictions for Oscar 2025 Nominations
January 5, 2025
Golden Globes 2025: Winners List
January 2, 2025
Is Jason Momoa the Perfect ‘Lobo’?
December 30, 2024
4 Thoughts We Had While Watching ‘Squid Game Season 2’
Why ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Isn’t Part of the MCU Canon
December 26, 2024
5 Movies We’re Excited About In 2025
Lifestyle
January 9, 2025
Supporting California’s Fire Victims: How You Can Make a Difference
December 4, 2024
McDonald’s Cleared By CDC After E. Coli Outbreak Investigation
November 27, 2024
Pepsi Releasing New Gingerbread Soda for the Holidays
November 21, 2024
How To Deal With Telemarketer Calls And Stop Them For Good!
Thanksgiving Holiday Safety Tips For Your Pet
November 8, 2024
The History Behind New Jersey’s ‘Garden State’ Moniker
October 24, 2024
Transform Boring Layovers into Exciting Adventures with These 7 Tips
Leverage Social Media to Find Career Opportunities with These 6 Tips
October 23, 2024
6 Simple Steps to Creating the Perfect Travel Itinerary
Episodes
Alice Cooper and his spy car
01:58
Download
Jan 9th
Sam Klemet / Co-Executive Director Detroit Auto Show
17:39
Download
Jan 8th
GCC 2025! DUNE, SKELETON CREW, Creature Commandos and more!
01:04:50
Download
Jan 7th
RAW on Netflix Recap
50:22
Download
Jan 7th
Superman Trailer Reaction, Sonic 3, Skeleton Crew, Dune Prophecy and more!
42:55
Download
Dec 26th, 2024
2024 Year in Review
34:54
Download
Dec 26th, 2024
SONIC 3 Spoiler Free Review!
01:15
Download
Dec 18th, 2024
WWE Saturday Night Main Event recap 2024
08:40
Download
Dec 15th, 2024
Talkin’ Rock with Ace Frehley, Bumblefoot, LYLVC, and Jesse James Dupree of Jackyl
01:27:16
Download
Dec 13th, 2024
Podcasts
Metal With The Mikes – Episode 9
09:59
Download
Aug 12th, 2021
Interview with Songwriter Brock Berryhill
37:26
Download
Nov 7th, 2020
May 19, 2015
WATCH: Behind-The-Scenes Clip Of Foo Fighers’ Record Store Day Show
Bret Michaels with Terrie Carr
17:31
Download
Oct 16th, 2019
Weenies in Denville RNR Podcast
19:36
Download
Nov 27th, 2018
Who Rocks Jersey – The State Theater Does! (featuring Jason Paddock)
Download
Jun 3rd, 2018
Talkin’ Rock with Ace Frehley, Bumblefoot, LYLVC, and Jesse James Dupree of Jackyl
01:27:16
Download
Dec 13th, 2024
RAW on Netflix Recap
50:22
Download
Jan 7th
GCC 2025! DUNE, SKELETON CREW, Creature Commandos and more!
01:04:50
Download
Jan 7th
Dec 31st, 1969
Contests
ENTER TO WIN BIG ONLINE: Garden State RV & Camping Show from 1/6 to 1/12
Kickstart Your Year Giveaway
ENTER TO WIN BIG ONLINE: Stoked For Summer with Miller Lite 1/6 to 1/12
Do You Know a Teacher Who Rocks?
ENTER TO WIN BIG ONLINE: The Rolling Stones’ “Hackney Diamonds” from 1/6 to 1/19
ENTER TO WIN BIG ONLINE: Guns N’ Roses “Perhaps” 7″ from 1/6 to 1/19
ENTER TO WIN BIG ONLINE: U2’s “Atomic City” 7″ from 1/6 to 1/19
ENTER TO WIN BIG ONLINE: WDHA Presents: Ice Nine Kills from 12/27 to 1/26
ENTER TO WIN BIG ONLINE: Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne from 12/20 to 1/19
Events
An Evening With Marky Ramone To Benefit New Concepts for Living
January 17
7:00 pm
-
10:00 pm
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular at the Wellmont Theater
January 30
Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea
January 31
-
February 3
WDHA Presents: Jerry Cantrell at the Starland Ballroom
February 1
WDHA Presents: Jerry Cantrell at the Starland Ballroom
February 1
Jack White at the Brooklyn Paramount
February 12
George Thorogood and the Destroyers at The Basie Center’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre
February 18
Disturbed at Madison Square Garden
March 21
Tom Segura at Madison Square Garden
March 29
View More