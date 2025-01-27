Tool Play Surprise Set at Bass Magazine Awards

Tool performed at the Bass Magazine Awards on Jan. 23 in Santa Ana, Calif. where bassist Justin Chancellor was being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Per Setlist.fm, the band played a surprise mini-set of “Schism” and “Jambi” at the award ceremony. Fan-shot footage from the performance can be seen here.

In addition to Chancellor, other bassists honored at the 2025 Bass Magazine Awards were MonoNeon, Mohini Day, John Patitucci, and Thundercat. Sting was slated to be honored and appear at the award show, but he was forced to cancel his appearance due to illness.

Chancellor took to Instagram to share a photo with his lifetime achievement award and captioned it, “Job done! Thanks to all for an amazing night much needed.”

Tool Announces Their Own Festival for 2025

In other Tool news: The band announced in October 2024 that they are hosting their own festival in 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.



Booked for March 7-9, the lineup for the festival will include two sets from Tool and performances from Primus, Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria, Eagles of Death Metal, King’s X, Fishbone, Wheel, CKY, Moon Walker, and special guests Alex Grey and Allyson Grey.



There are two resort options for the Tool festival: the Hard Rock Punta Cana and the Royalton. The festival’s main stage will be directly on the beach outside of the Hard Rock Punta Cana.



The band says in a statement, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to share the news that Primus, Mastodon, and Coheed and Cambria will be joining us for our first-ever Caribbean performance at ‘Tool in the Sand.’ 2025 is shaping up nicely, see you all there for what should be an unforgettable weekend of music!”



Complete details can be found at ToolInTheSand.com.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights