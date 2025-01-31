Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite for FireAid

FireAid featured multiple surprises, but the biggest one came with the unannounced performance from the surviving members of Nirvana and an all-star lineup of female vocalists.



As previously reported, the surviving members of Nirvana — Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear — performed the following four-song setlist with the four different women fronting the band:

“Breed” (w/ St. Vincent)

“School” (w/ Kim Gordon)

“Territorial Pissings” (w/ Joan Jett)

“All Apologies” (w/ Violet Grohl)

The full performance can be viewed in the video below beginning at the 3:44:45 mark.

This was Grohl’s first major high-profile performance in months. The Foo Fighters frontman has kept a relatively low profile since September 2024 when he made headlines for fathering a child outside of his wife, Jordyn Blum.



This isn’t the first time Grohl has contributed to LA wildfire relief. On Jan. 14, which was his 56th birthday, Grohl helped Feed the Streets LA by making and serving food to those displaced victims of the wildfires.



Social media buzzed as Feed the Streets LA shared videos of the rock star cooking huge pots of chili and serving food to affected families. This is his second time helping the group, after his March 2023 effort to feed homeless individuals. At that time, Feed the Streets LA’s Instagram noted that Grohl contacted the organization personally and wanted to help make and distribute meals. They wrote, “He spent 18 hours straight smoking brisket, ribs and pork—with a cooking crew. They stayed up all night and into the sunrise.”

